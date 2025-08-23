Ghislaine Maxwell: "I Do Not Believe" Epstein Died by Suicide

Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein, stated in newly reviewed transcripts that she did not believe the government's narrative that Epstein died by suicide, Axios first reported.

On Friday the Department of Justice released the transcripts of the official interview with Maxwell along with dozens of other documents. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell in July where she said, "I do not believe he died by suicide, no."

"Do you have any speculation or view of who killed him," Blanche asked to which Maxwell responded, "No, I do not." Maxwell added that while she has no firsthand knowledge of what may have happen to Epstein, she said he was not known to have been suicidal.

Maxwell added that in prison someone can be killed for a very small amount of money. "In prison, where I am, they will kill you or they will pay — somebody can pay a prisoner to kill you for $25 worth of commissary. That’s about the going rate for a hit with a lock today," she said adding, "I don’t think Epstein had a hit on like that if it is indeed murder, I believe it was an internal situation [in jail]."

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Texas having been found guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and sex trafficking conspiracy. The DOJ and the FBI announced in July that there was never any "client list" of Epstein and confirmed he did die by suicide.

The complex issue of the Epstein files and their political relevance has roiled many in the MAGA base who feel they have been led to believe justice for the exploited girls would be coming with a second Trump presidency. Mixed signals from conservative influencers and inconsistent promises from government officials has only added to speculation that the Epstein case will never reach closure.