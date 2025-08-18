Rep. Comer: Fmr AG Barr Sheds Light on Epstein Suicide

Bill Barr, attorney general in President Donald Trump's first term at the time of Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in federal custody, shed more details Monday regarding the convicted sex trafficker's death in closed-door testimony to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told reporters that Barr's testimony revealed "a lot" about the suspicious circumstances of Epstein's death, the New York Post reported.

"We asked a lot of questions about the, you know, the suicide," Comer said, noting the "general consensus" among Barr, FBI Director Kash Patel, independent medical experts, and federal investigators is that Epstein died by suicide on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Many believe Epstein was killed because of his ties to powerful figures in politics and entertainment, but no conclusive evidence supports such theories.

Comer said he has "no idea" whether Epstein, 66, killed himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

"There were blind spots in the cameras," Comer said, according to the Post. "It's unfortunate … there weren't people in there watching because this is such a high-profile case. … I'm very disappointed in the security.

"We've learned some new things pertaining to different aspects of it, but we've got a lot of people to depose, and we'll release all the transcripts once we get through."

Barr was among nearly a dozen former federal officials subpoenaed by the committee — including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Attorney General Pam Bondi was also subpoenaed for records related to the government's prosecutions of Epstein, his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in federal prison following a 2022 conviction, which she is appealing, and a nonprosecution agreement stemming from an earlier Florida case against Epstein in the mid-2000s.

A source familiar with the deposition told the Post that Barr testified he wasn't aware of any missing footage on cameras in the Manhattan lockup where Epstein was found dead — despite critics pointing to nearly three minutes being cut in a video released by the Department of Justice last month.

Comer said Barr affirmed an FBI-DOJ assessment provided in a memo last month on the absence of any "client list" that Epstein allegedly kept of powerful associates potentially implicated in his crimes.

Barr also denied having discussed such a client list with Trump and suggested that had Trump been involved in Epstein's trafficking network, former President Joe Biden's Department of Justice would have leaked such an association.

In a statement after the deposition, Comer said, "Officials with the Department of Justice have informed us that the Department will begin to provide Epstein-related records to the Oversight Committee this week on Friday."

"There are many records in DOJ's custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims, and any child sexual abuse material are redacted," he said. "I appreciate the Trump administration's commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter."