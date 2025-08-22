Maxwell: Never Saw Trump in Any Inappropriate Setting

Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that she never witnessed anything untoward in President Donald Trump's friendship with the convicted sex offender and never heard of any allegations that Trump acted inappropriately — "absolutely never, in any context."

Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in federal prison in Texas and is actively seeking a pardon, also said she didn't see Trump in any massage setting at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida or at Epstein's house.

"I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting," she said, according to transcripts of her interview with Blanche released on Friday by the Department of Justice. "I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."

She also said she didn't recall, but it was possible that masseuses from the spa at Mar-a-Lago, where Epstein visited, had given Epstein massages. Maxwell denied ever recruiting a woman from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has said he ended his friendship with Epstein and threw him out of Mar-a-Lago after Epstein betrayed him more than once by hiring people who worked for him.

DOJ on Friday also provided the transcripts and a trove of other documents related to Epstein to the House Oversight Committee, which issued a subpoena Aug. 5.

"The Trump Department of Justice has just delivered thousands of pages of Epstein-related documents to the Oversight Committee," committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., wrote in a post on X. "The Trump DOJ is moving at a pace far faster than anything ever produced by the Biden DOJ."

At one point in her meeting with Blanche and other DOJ officials, Maxwell attempted to distance herself from Epstein.

Regarding allegations that Epstein abused underage girls, Maxwell said: "I never saw that with them at all." But she added, "I'm not saying that Mr. Epstein did not do those things. … I don't feel comfortable saying that today, given what I now know to be true."

"I am not here to defend him," Maxwell said, insisting she "did not participate in that activity" with underage girls.

Comer and an Oversight Committee spokesperson have said that the panel intends to make the records public after reviewing to ensure any identification of victims or child sexual abuse material are redacted, The Hill reported Friday.

"The Committee will also consult with the DOJ to ensure any documents released do not negatively impact ongoing criminal cases and investigations," the spokesperson said.

"We're going to work as quickly as we can," Comer told reporters Thursday, The Hill reported. "This is sensitive information. We want to make sure we don't do anything that [will] harm or jeopardize any victims that were involved in this. But we're going to be transparent."

The Oversight Committee's move to subpoena the files related to Epstein came in the wake of widespread outrage over an unsigned July memo from DOJ and the FBI saying that they would not release any more information regarding Epstein, and that he killed himself while in federal custody in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.