Tags: georgia | senate | runoff | 2023 | congress

Georgia's Early Runoff Voting Begins

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Saturday, 26 November 2022 06:40 PM EST

Early voting in Georgia's runoff election has begun in roughly two dozen counties, thanks to a ruling from the state's supreme court, The Guardian reported.

Per Georgia law, counties may begin early voting "as soon as possible" after the state certifies the results from the general election. On Wednesday, Georgia's supreme court allowed early voting to take place.

While the Senate will hold a Democrat majority no matter what, the stakes are still high as the election could spell the difference between a 50-50 Senate with the needed backing of a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris or a clear majority.

In the current 117th Congress, party dissidents such as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., were able to play a key role in shaping the $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act due to the 50-50 split. But the Democrats may hold an advantage this time around, as Federal Election Commission filings show, Sen. Raphael Warnock holds a sizeable advantage in campaign funds over his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Saturday, 26 November 2022 06:40 PM
