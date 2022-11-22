Georgia Supreme Court Ruling Could Affect Outcome of Senate Runoff

A group of Republican organizations on Tuesday requested the Georgia Supreme Court overturn a decision allowing early voting Saturday in the state-wide Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and GOP challenger Herschel Walker.

The Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Georgia Republican Party said an appeals court was at fault when it blocked the original appeal on Monday.

The conservative groups argued a statute that prohibits Saturday early voting following a state holiday applies even to a runoff. Still, state trial court and appeals disagree, allowing for voting the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

The case began after the Democratic Party of Georgia, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and Warnock's campaign sued Georgia last week over the secretary of state's guidance that voting would not be allowed on Nov. 26 due to the interpretation of the statute.

Republicans argue the decision by the court of appeals would "sow utter chaos" because only some state jurisdictions have announced plans for the vote on Saturday.

"Only ten counties — all of them Democrat-leaning — currently plan to conduct advance voting on Nov. 26, eviscerating the statutorily-required uniformity among Georgia's counties on that day," the appeal states.

Republicans said the ruling is at odds with the statute because the runoff is just a "continuation" of the general election.

Still, Democrats press upon the original appeal claiming, "This ruling is a victory for every Georgia voter, and we look forward to counties across the state providing voters the opportunity to cast their ballots on Saturday, Nov. 26.

"Voters should visit IWillVote.com/GA to find their county's voting hours and locations — and make a plan to vote in the runoff."

Warnock and former NFL Walker are in a runoff after both failed to cross the 50% majority of votes on Election Day. Democrats maintain a thin majority in the Senate, 50-50, Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties should Warnock lose.