Trump Aims to Quash Georgia Grand Jury Report

Former President Donald Trump on Friday asked Georgia's Supreme Court to halt a grand jury report from being released and to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him for election interference, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

A grand jury selected Tuesday is expected to say whether Trump and associates should face criminal charges for their attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Willis has indicated she expects to obtain indictments between the end of July and the middle of August.

Trump's lawyers in the motion argued that "extraordinary circumstances" favor such a motion.

"Even in an extraordinarily novel case of national significance, one would expect matters to take their normal procedural course within a reasonable time," the motion said. "But nothing about these processes have been normal or reasonable. And the all-but-unavoidable conclusion is that the anomalies below are because petitioner is President Donald J. Trump."

"The whole world has watched the process of the special purpose grand jury and what they have witnessed was a process that was confusing, flawed and, at times, blatantly unconstitutional," the motion added.

The attorneys, Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little, in March filed a similar motion demanding Willis' removal from the case and that any evidence uncovered by the grand jury be quashed, expunged and suppressed.

The Superior Court judge handling the case, Robert C.I. McBurney, has yet to rule on the motion.