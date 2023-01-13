Georgia Gov. Kemp Could Be Eyeing 2026 US Senate Run

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp could be aiming for a U.S. Senate run in 2026.

Fresh off being reelected in the midterms, Kemp began his second term Thursday with an impressive amount of political clout due to an eight-point victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams in November and his work in trying to help GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, the Washington Examiner reported.

The term-limited governor used his inauguration address to offer priorities that included pay raises for state employees and public school teachers, and using the state's surplus to fund a $1 billion income tax refund for residents, the Examiner said.

Kemp's first term was highlighted by tougher restrictions on state election rules and abortion, and permitless firearm carry legislation.

He also impressed party power brokers, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., despite Walker's loss to Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in a December runoff.

The governor provided Walker's campaign with voter data to reach more Republican voters, but also kept his distance from the eventual election loser, who had been plagued by multiple controversies tied to his personal life.

Steven Law, who leads a McConnell-aligned PAC, told The Associated Press that Kemp did a "remarkable" job helping his party and protecting his brand.

Kemp also won credibility with moderates and independent voters by refusing former President Donald Trump's requests to get involved in the 2020 presidential election results, the Examiner reported.

Kemp filed November paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to create Hardworking Americans Inc., a PAC that could support a federal run.

"The runoff for U.S. Senate gave Brian Kemp an excuse to open a federal PAC," Democrat strategist David McLaughlin told the Examiner. "Kemp could say he was using it to support the woefully underqualified Herschel Walker, but it likely is a means to get an early start on a 2026 bid against [Sen.] Jon Ossoff who will be up for reelection.

"People should keep in mind Kemp has never run for federal office and Ossoff will be a full-term incumbent and running as a 'family man' for the first time in his career."

Perhaps in an attempt to strengthen his national profile, Kemp plans to head to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week. There, he will join U.S. Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., on a panel entitled "America (Un)Bound."

Kemp's attendance at the annual conference — where 600 CEOs and 52 world leaders are expected to attend — also could bring Georgia economic rewards, which could be touted in a Senate campaign.