Poll: McConnell Most Unpopular US Senator

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is the nation's most unpopular senator by a wide margin, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Morning Consult polling of registered voters in each state from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 revealed McConnell has a 64% disapproval rating among Kentucky respondents, with only 29% approving.

McConnell, 80, who is not up for reelection until 2026, has been heavily criticized by the GOP for not pushing back against a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last month, and for Republicans underperforming in Senate races in the midterm elections. He also has been sparring verbally with former President Donald Trump.

McConnell's disapproval rating is 11 points higher than his closest competitors: Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who have 53% disapproval ratings in their states, though Johnson's approval rating (42%) is slightly higher than Manchin's (40%).

John Barrasso, R-Wyo., had the highest approval rating among senators at 66%, with a disapproval rating of 25%. Behind him were three senators with 64% approval ratings: John Thune, R-S.D., Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., although Sanders' disapproval rating (34%) was highest among the three.

Among senators facing reelection in 2024, Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who twice voted to impeach Trump, is in the most trouble among Republicans. Romney has a 54% disapproval rating among Utah Republicans and a 41% approval rating.

Barrasso, Tennessee's Marsha Blackburn, Texas' Ted Cruz, North Dakota's Kevin Cramer, Missouri's Josh Hawley, and Florida's Rick Scott hold approval ratings above 70% among Republicans in their states.

Manchin has the weakest support among Democrats, with a 54% approval rating in his state. In Montana, 91% of Democrats approve of Jon Tester's performance, and Minnesota's Amy Klobuchar, Connecticut's Chris Murphy and Hawaii's Mazie Hirono have approval ratings above 80% with Democrats in their states.