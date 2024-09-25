WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: georgia | campaign ad | kamala harris | abortion

Georgia Ad Rips Harris Over Abortion 'Misinformation'

By    |   Wednesday, 25 September 2024 07:52 PM EDT

A new Georgia campaign ad backed by a major anti-abortion group criticizes Vice President Kamala Harris for promoting "misinformation" about state abortion laws, The Hill reported Wednesday.

In a speech last week in Atlanta, Harris called former President Donald Trump a threat to women's freedoms and their very lives, warning that Republicans will continue to choke off access to abortion if he returns to the White House.

Her visit to Georgia came just days after ProPublica reported that two women in the state, Candi Miller and Amber Thurman, died after they did not get proper medical treatment for complications from taking abortion pills to end their pregnancies.

The $500,000 TV and digital ad campaign, launched by the pro-life Women Speak Out PAC, will reach cable and broadcast markets in Georgia. Digital ads will be targeted at Atlanta-area swing voters, according to The Hill.

"No Georgia law blocks life-saving care for women, or treating complications after abortion, but because of reckless misinformation, Candi Miller was afraid to seek the care she needed, deserved and could have gotten," the ad stated. "And doctors didn't save Amber Thurman with an operation that was 100% legal. Candi and Amber should be alive. The left's scare tactics are deadly."

Thurman reportedly died after waiting 20 hours for a hospital to treat complications that occurred after she took abortion pills. Miller, who had lupus, diabetes and hypertension, took abortion pills she ordered online. An autopsy reportedly found fetal tissue that hadn't been expelled and a lethal combination of painkillers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new Georgia campaign ad backed by a major anti-abortion group criticizes Vice President Kamala Harris for promoting "misinformation" about state abortion laws, The Hill reported Wednesday.
georgia, campaign ad, kamala harris, abortion
263
2024-52-25
Wednesday, 25 September 2024 07:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved