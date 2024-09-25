Georgia Ad Rips Harris Over Abortion 'Misinformation'

A new Georgia campaign ad backed by a major anti-abortion group criticizes Vice President Kamala Harris for promoting "misinformation" about state abortion laws, The Hill reported Wednesday.

In a speech last week in Atlanta, Harris called former President Donald Trump a threat to women's freedoms and their very lives, warning that Republicans will continue to choke off access to abortion if he returns to the White House.

Her visit to Georgia came just days after ProPublica reported that two women in the state, Candi Miller and Amber Thurman, died after they did not get proper medical treatment for complications from taking abortion pills to end their pregnancies.

The $500,000 TV and digital ad campaign, launched by the pro-life Women Speak Out PAC, will reach cable and broadcast markets in Georgia. Digital ads will be targeted at Atlanta-area swing voters, according to The Hill.

"No Georgia law blocks life-saving care for women, or treating complications after abortion, but because of reckless misinformation, Candi Miller was afraid to seek the care she needed, deserved and could have gotten," the ad stated. "And doctors didn't save Amber Thurman with an operation that was 100% legal. Candi and Amber should be alive. The left's scare tactics are deadly."

Thurman reportedly died after waiting 20 hours for a hospital to treat complications that occurred after she took abortion pills. Miller, who had lupus, diabetes and hypertension, took abortion pills she ordered online. An autopsy reportedly found fetal tissue that hadn't been expelled and a lethal combination of painkillers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.