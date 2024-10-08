NY Post: George Soros Shifting Upstate N.Y. Properties to Advisers

George Soros has been quietly shifting some of his real estate holdings to a trusted adviser after previously transferring control of his philanthropic organization to his son, the New York Post reports.

The shadowy businessman, worth $25 billion, transferred several of his Katonah, N.Y. properties to Judy Blum of Soros Fund Management over the past year, according to the report. Blum has worked with Soros for more than 30 years.

Soros, 94, has lived a reclusive life in Katonah, an affluent Westchester County suburb of New York City, since the 1990s. Over the years, he has accumulated at least 11 properties overs 115 acres of land. His primary residence is a $10 million, 19th-century mansion purchased in 1996 from "Jurassic Park" author Michael Crichton. Despite owning a significant number of properties in the area, locals say Soros is rarely seen around town and have described him as "like a ghost."

In June of 2023, Soros handed the reins of his philanthropic empire — including control of his Open Society Foundations — to his son Alex Soros, 38. The organizations were behind anti-Israel protests on college campuses last year and are believed to fund other radical leftist endeavors.

Estate experts say Soros is likely putting his affairs in order, with one attorney telling The Post, "Putting properties in the care of someone else could be part of the owner's pre-existing end-of-life plans or could be a decision that was made recently."

Alex Soros is engaged to former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, 48, whose first husband was disgraced New York Democrat Rep. Anthony Weiner.