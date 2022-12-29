Report: GOP's Santos Used Alias for GoFundMe Page

Another accusation of fabricating information has been leveled against Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y.

Earlier in 2022, Santos reportedly claimed that his maternal grandparents changed their name from Zabrovsky to conceal their Jewish heritage.

However, other reports suggest that Santos' Zabrovsky reference might have stemmed from an alias name, "Anthony Zabrovsky," that was allegedly used for a pet charity on GoFundMe.

The page for "Anthony Zabrovsky" no longer exists, according to reports.

During a Fox News interview from February, Santos explained the genesis of his family name, while lauding his grandparents' "survival" instincts with the name change.

"We don't carry the Ukrainian last name," Santos told Fox News. "For a lot of people who are descendants of World War II refugees or survivors of the Holocaust, a lot of names and paperwork were changed in the name of survival. So I don't carry the family last name that would've been Zabrovsky. I carry my mother's maiden name, which is the Dutch side of the family."

Genealogy records reportedly show Santos' grandparents were born in Brazil before the Nazis ascended to power in the 1930s.

But Santos has previously claimed that his grandparents emigrated to Brazil during World War II, according to reports.

Professional genealogist Megan Smolenyak, who researched the Santos family history at CNN's request, told CNN, "There's no sign of Jewish and/or Ukrainian heritage and no indication of name changes along the way."

Earlier this week, while speaking to the New York Post, Santos acknowledged the embellishment of parts of his career resumé, including working for Wall Street firms Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resumé," said Santos. "We do stupid things in life."

As Newsmax chronicled earlier Thursday, another family-related Santos statement elicited public scrutiny.

Santos previously stated his mother died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, but later admitted she died in December 2016.

Santos' conflicting statements derived from two 2021 Twitter posts that were tweeted out Wednesday by journalist Yashar Ali.

On July 12, 2021, Santos tweeted: "9/11 claimed my mothers life."

And on Dec. 23, 2021, Santos wrote: "December 23rd this year marks 5 years I lost my best friend and mentor. Mom you will live forever in my heart."

Santos' campaign website clarified: "She gave up everything to provide for George and her family. She delivered the American dream to George, a debt that he wants to repay to the rest of his neighbors and constituents.

"George's mother was in her office in the South Tower on September 11, 2001, when the horrific events of that day unfolded. She survived the tragic events on September 11th, but she passed away a few years later when she lost her battle to cancer."