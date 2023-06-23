Travel Restrictions in Rep. Santos' Bond Conditions

A transcript from the bond hearing of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., revealed that he does not have his passport and can't apply for one, and that he can't travel outside of New York and Washington, D.C., without permission.

The travel orders were included in a transcript of bond proceedings held last month for Santos, who was released on a $500,000 bond, with his father, Gercino dos Santos, and an aunt, Elma Preven, signing to guarantee the funding, CBS News' Jacqueline Kalil reported Friday.

The transcript, ordered released by U.S. Eastern District of New York Judge Joanna Seybert, further revealed that Santos' relatives do not own a home or property and that they were assuming his bond at personal risk.

George Santos' father and aunt did not have to put up any money or property to secure his release from jail, but said they would be "personally responsible" that he appears in court and follows the conditions of his bond.

George Santos, who has come under fire after for several of his personal and campaign statements, has already announced his reelection bid, so it's likely he will seek an extension of his travel permissions, CBS News reported.

George Santos also pleaded not guilty to 13 criminal charges, including fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds in May.

But if he fails to follow the conditions, including on travel, his relatives will have to pay the entire $500,000 bond, Federal Court Magistrate Judge Anne Shields, presiding over the bond hearing, warned them, according to a copy of the transcript posted on Twitter by Lisa Rubin, an MSNBC legal analyst.

"It's not always about money," Shields said to them during the hearing, the transcript said. "It's about how well you know someone, whether you can exercise a certain amount of control or moral control over the person so that they understand what you are doing for them."

Shields also told them that if George Santos violates his bond, it "could go against your credit rating, your ability to get a mortgage. You'd owe that money to the government. So I want to make sure that you both understand that."

Gercino dos Santos also described his relationship with his son as "normal" and said he would be "comfortable" in making sure the congressman makes it to his court appearances.

At one point, Gercino dos Santos asked the court what would happen if his son is "caught traveling at areas that he's not allowed to?"

Shields responded: "There would be a warrant for his arrest."