Rep. Santos Cannot Keep Bail Guarantors Anonymous

By    |   Wednesday, 21 June 2023 12:26 PM EDT

A federal judge has agreed to unseal the court records showing the identities of the two people who helped Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., make bond in his federal criminal case.

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip, New York, said the names will be made public on Thursday at noon ET.

The judge said Santos may in the meantime try to modify the terms of his release if his guarantors, who he has suggested were family members, withdraw their $500,000 bail guarantee.

The 34-year-old congressman has expressed a willingness to go to jail rather than release the names.

Santos was released May 10 on a $500,000 bond after he was indicted on 13 federal criminal counts, including fraud. He has pleaded not guilty.

He had been appealing a June 6 ruling by a federal magistrate judge to identify the guarantors.

At least 11 media organizations had sought the names, citing the public interest.

According to a court filing, the House of Representatives' Ethics Committee also wanted the guarantors' names, to determine whether Santos violated that chamber's rules on gifts.

Reuters contributed to this story.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


