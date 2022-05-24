'America Burning' Reveals Aftermath of George Floyd's Death

As America remembers Wednesday as the second anniversary of George Floyd’s May 25 death, Newsmax premieres Wednesday night “America Burning” — a powerful documentary that chronicles what happened in the aftermath of the killing.

Airing at 9 p.m. ET, this hourlong special chronicles how for months after Floyd’s death, America burned as riots rampaged in cities across America — leaving at least 25 dead, resulting in billions in damage, and leaving America more divided than ever.

“The Democrats and the mainstream media used George Floyd as a pawn to further their political agenda leading up to the 2020 election,” said Mandy Del Rio, who was executive co-producer of the Newsmax film along with director Jack Thomas Smith.

The documentary tells the story of the summer of 2020 and the lead-up to the presidential election using interviews of those who witnessed the destruction from the streets, in their personal lives, and from the newsroom.

“As Rahm Emanuel once said, ‘You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.’ They used a tragedy that everyone agreed was horrific and should not have happened to further divide this country and create a false narrative," Del Rio said.

The film is the second in a series by Del Rio and Smith, who also produced for Newsmax “Day of Outrage” about the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the U.S. Capitol.

Setting the scene with the onset of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, “America Burning” explains how a left-dominated media landscape exploited the pent-up frustrations created by restrictive mandates and lockdowns, helping to derail President Donald Trump’s bid for a second term.

With video from broadcasts by NBC, CNN, MSNBC and others, Newsmax hosts — including Greg Kelly, Rob Schmitt, and Eric Bolling — as well as political observers, illustrate how mainstream media coverage repeatedly inflamed the tense situation, bringing it to the boiling point.

The film also tells the stories of riot victims through interviews with the injured, and with the family and friends of those killed.

Among those featured include David Dorn, the 77-year-old African-American St. Louis retired police captain, who was shot and killed while responding to a burglar alarm at his friend’s pawn shop during the riots in his city. His accused killer is still awaiting trial.

“America Burning” also examines the resulting policies, such as the “defund the police” movement and the consequences of skyrocketing murder and crime rates in many major cities, as well as the rise of militant groups such as Black Lives Matter and antifa.

This movie will make you rethink 2020 and what really happened to America that fateful year.

