George Floyd Denied Posthumous Pardon for Drug Conviction

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has decided George Floyd's 2004 drug conviction will remain in place.

Last week, the board informed Allison Mathis, an attorney with the Harris County Public Defender's Office in Houston who had initially filed for the pardon in April 2021, of the decision against recommending "a full pardon and/or pardon for innocence" for Floyd, who was convicted of drug possession in 2004.

Floyd was convicted after former Houston police officer Gerald Goines arrested him for giving $10 worth of crack cocaine to another suspect, who then sold it to Goines, who was undercover. Floyd pled guilty and was in jail for 10 months.

Goines has since become a target of investigations accusing him of fabricating "the existence of confidential informants to bolster his cases against innocent defendants."

According to TheBlaze, Goines fabricated an informant to secure a warrant against 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and his wife, 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas, for reportedly selling heroin out of their home in Houston in 2019. Police then conducted a no-knock raid against the couple, who were shot and killed by police during the raid.

Police originally reported that one of the two had fired on the officers, which prompted a return use of force, but later reports suggested that law enforcement actually first fired on the family dog. Several officers were shot and wounded in the incident.

However, no heroin was ever discovered in the home. Prosecutors claim that Goines admitted to creating the informant and had bought the heroin from the couple himself. Although Goines maintains his innocence, he has been charged with two counts of felony murder.

At least 150 drug convictions connected to Goines have been dismissed since the raid, but the Texas parole board did not add Floyd to that list. Even though the board unanimously voted to recommend a pardon for Floyd last year, it has since "reconsidered" its decision. The board's letter gave no reason for changing its position but said Floyd's family can reapply for a pardon in two years.