California's Gender-Neutral Toy Aisle Mandate Takes Effect

A controversial California law that requires big retailers to dedicate an aisle to gender-neutral toys for age 12-and-under kids has reportedly triggered fresh criticism now that it's taken effect.

As of Jan. 1, the law requires that any store selling toys and with at least 500 employees must "maintain a gender-neutral section or area to be labeled at the discretion of the retailer." The penalty for noncompliance is $250 for the first violation, and up to $500 for subsequent violations.

The bill passed in a 49-16 vote by California legislators in September 2021 and was signed into law by Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom the following month, CNN noted.

Greg Burt, vice president of the California Family Council, a conservative nonprofit, public policy group, complains the law "violates the First Amendment."

"You got the government now dictating the signage in stores, about what words can be used to advertise products," he told Fox News. "This is opening a Pandora's box."

The Washington Times reported the new law states "keeping similar items that are traditionally marketed either for girls or for boys separated makes it more difficult for the consumer to compare the product and incorrectly implies that their use by one gender is inappropriate."

Stores can still display traditional boys' and girls' sections, but a third, gender-neutral section must be created for children 12 years old and younger.

Democrat state Assemblyman Evan Low introduced the legislation after a daughter of one of his staff members asked why she had to go to the boys' section to get certain toys, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Part of it is to make sure if you're a young girl that you can find a police car, fire truck, a periodic table or a dinosaur," Low said. "And then similarly, if you're a boy, if you're more artistic and want to play with glitter, why not? Why should you feel the stigma of saying, Oh, this should be shamed and going to a different location?"