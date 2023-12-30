States Enact Diverse Laws in 2024, Effective Jan. 1

As the new year begins, so do myriad new state laws.

Starting Monday in Illinois, the revised windshield rule now prevents police from pulling over motorists solely for items obstructing the view, including air fresheners and parking placards.

The adjustment aims to curb potential racial profiling and discrimination, according to Democrat state Sen. Christopher Belt, one of the bill's sponsors, reported CBS News.

Simultaneously, Illinois targets modern distracted driving by banning video conferences and social media use while driving. Meanwhile, Minnesota becomes the 20th state with a red-flag law, enabling authorities to request extreme risk protection orders to temporarily seize guns from those deemed a threat.

Colorado joins a dozen states in banning ghost guns — firearms assembled at home or 3D-printed without serial numbers — to close the background check evasion loophole.

The U.S. Supreme Court allows an Illinois law banning high-powered semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines to take effect.

Connecticut mandates online dating operators to establish harassment report policies, while North Carolina requires pornographic websites to verify viewers' age.

In Illinois, victims of deepfake pornography gain the right to sue.

Concerns about gender-transition care for transgender minors continue, with bans scheduled in Idaho, Louisiana, and West Virginia. Exceptions in West Virginia law allow treatment access with parental consent and a diagnosis of severe gender dysphoria from two doctors.

Hawaii replaces gender-specific terms in state law, reflecting a broader trend in Democrat-dominated states protecting transgender rights. Colorado mandates gender-neutral restrooms in government-owned buildings.

The ongoing conservative push on LGBTQ+ issues manifests in various states. On LGBTQ+ policies, Indiana makes it easier to challenge books in school libraries, while Illinois blocks state funding for libraries restricting books.

In the realm of taxes and wages, over 20 states have increased minimum wages, widening the gap with the stagnant federal minimum of $7.25 set since 2009. Maryland sets its minimum wage at $15, and New Jersey sets it at $15.13. Connecticut, New York, and California also see increases, with Washington state being the highest at $16.28.

Kansas reduces the sales tax on groceries, providing an annual savings of $208 for a family spending $200 weekly. Connecticut offers its first income tax rate reduction in decades, benefiting around 1 million tax filers. Missouri also reduces its income tax rates, expands exemptions for Social Security benefits, and introduces tax credits for hiring interns or apprentices. Alabama exempts overtime pay from state income tax until June 2025, pending renewal.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.