×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gender-neutral | florida | parental rights | lawsuit | teacher | fired | pronouns

Teacher Fired for Using Gender-Neutral Honorific Title

By    |   Friday, 10 November 2023 10:40 PM EST

A teacher at the Florida Virtual School (FLVS), an online public school, was fired after using the gender-neutral honorific "Mx." instead of "Ms." or "Mr." in school communications.

Going by the name "AV Vary," the teacher taught high school science there until Oct. 24. Vary has 15 years of experience teaching and had previously taught in Maryland.

"I am a human being. ... I have feelings, and my goals in life are positive ones. I want to see my students be successful in however they define success," Vary told USA Today. "Yeah, this is a fight for my rights. But this is also a fight for the kindness, compassion, and respect for every individual in the country."

Vary filed a complaint Wednesday with the Florida Commission on Human Relations and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that FLVS discriminated based on gender identity.

FLVS issued a statement in response to the accusation it discriminated against Vary and thus violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The school argued it was just following rules set forth by the state, specifically "section 1000.071(3) of the Florida Statutes pertaining to the use of Personal Titles and Pronouns" for Florida public schools.

Before switching over to the gender-neutral "Mx." title, Vary previously went by "Mrs." and "Professor," Vary said.

Vary also admitted that the complaint is a direct attempt to challenge Florida's controversial Parental Rights in Education Act and its subsequent expansion.

The law prohibited Florida public schools from instructing about sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

It also barred schools from holding information about their child's alleged sexuality from parents.

"When this legislation came out, it was important to me to signal to my marginalized students that I was still a safe place, I was still a safe adult to talk to," Vary said.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A teacher at the Florida Virtual School (FLVS), an online public school, was fired after using the gender-neutral honorific "Mx." instead of "Ms." or "Mr." in school communications.
gender-neutral, florida, parental rights, lawsuit, teacher, fired, pronouns, students
311
2023-40-10
Friday, 10 November 2023 10:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved