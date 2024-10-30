Axios Vibes Poll: Half of Gen Z Voters Lie About Their Vote

A new poll released Wednesday suggests that those voters in the 28-43 age range may be hiding their true intentions when asked about whom they'll support this presidential election.

According to a recent Axios Vibes survey by the Harris Poll, 48% of Gen Z voters, those born between 1997 and 2012, have "lied to" people close to them about who they will vote for. The percentage of Gen Z voters who claim to lie about their vote is almost double that of registered voters across all age groups who say they've done the same.

A hyperpolarized nation has forced many to hide their political preference for fear of being shunned either personally or professionally. "There's a new privacy emerging here, where it's far more convenient to either lie or not talk about it," said John Gerzema, CEO of the Harris Poll, noting fears of postelection unrest and the younger generations' urge to avoid in-person conflict as likely causes.

The poll found that 22% of registered voters said they might lie "to someone close" about which candidate they plan to cast their ballot for in the 2024 election, compared to 78% who said they wouldn't. Men were almost twice as likely as women to lie about their vote according to the poll, at 30% to 17% respectively.

In what is certain to be one of the closest presidential elections in recent history, 58% of respondents said their vote is a private matter.

The Axios Vibes survey polled 1,858 registered voters between Oct. 22-24 and carries a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.