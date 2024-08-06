SurveyUSA Poll: Trump Up by 4 Points Among Gen Z Voters

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris by 4 points among Generation Z voters nationally, a new SurveyUSA poll found.

According to the survey, Trump is leading Harris 50% to 46% among voters ages 18-34, which includes Gen Z voters and some millennials; 4% said they were undecided or would vote for another candidate.

The poll found Harris leading Trump by 10 points among voters 35-49, by 1 point among respondents 50-64, and by 4 points among those ages 65 and older.

According to the Pew Research Center, voting behavior surveys have shown that the 18-30 demographic is generally the least politically engaged age group. In 2016, only 13% of validated voters were under 30.

The poll comes amid several others that show Harris leading Trump among the Gen Z age group, which includes those 18-27. Millennials include those 28-43.

A Civiqs tracking survey conducted in late July found that voters ages 18-34 prefer Harris over Trump by 20 points, with 57% of respondents backing Harris and 37% favoring Trump.

Also late last month, a Marist/NPR/PBS News poll revealed that Harris has a 5-point advantage over Trump, 47% to 42%, among Gen Z and millennial voters.

Not all surveys show that Gen Z favors Harris in the race for the White House, however.

A Quinnipiac poll conducted July 19-21, which concluded on the day President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Harris, found Trump leading the vice president by 19 points (58% to 39%) among voters ages 18-34.

Since securing the Democrat nomination for president, Harris has cut into Trump's lead among younger voters.

Before he dropped out of the race, Biden had been trailing Trump among young voters by double digits, with a CNN poll from April showing he was 11 points behind his GOP rival among voters ages 18-34 in a one-on-one matchup.

Biden's approval rating among young people plunged partly due to his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, which 81% of voters younger than 35 say they disapprove of, CNN reported.

Harris faces the same challenge in winning over younger voters after anti-Israel protests that engulfed U.S. college campuses this spring and demands that the Biden administration broker a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

The SurveyUSA poll was conducted Aug. 2-4 and surveyed 1,950 U.S. adults. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.