Ronna McDaniel: GOP Not Connecting With Gen Z

Ronna McDaniel has issued a warning to Republicans that they are missing out on connecting with Gen Z voters.

"In an election that will be won on the margins, the failure of Republicans to engage these new young voters would amount to a missed opportunity," McDaniel, former chair of the Republican National Committee, wrote Wednesday in an editorial for The Hill.

"Already my kids have been inundated with Democratic mail and texts, and my son has even had Democratic organizers knock doors in his college apartment complex."

She wrote when she was chair of the Michigan Republican Party in 2016, "we delivered our electoral votes for the GOP presidential nominee for the first time in nearly 30 years."

"We won because our broad coalition included people who traditionally voted Democrat," she wrote. "This year, we have a good opportunity to add more young voters to that coalition and put a Republican back in the White House, keep control of the House and win the Senate majority. We just need to engage them."

Gen Z is the generation of people born between 1997 and 2012.