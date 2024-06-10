WATCH TV LIVE

gen z | jobs | parents | interview

Poll: 26% of Gen Z Involves Parent in Job Interview

Monday, 10 June 2024 11:33 AM EDT

A new poll by Resume Templates found 26% of Gen Z job applicants said they involve their parents in the interview process, including 31% of those having a parent join them for an in-person interview and 29% having parents join them for a virtual interview.

Of the parents who joined their children for an in-person interview, 37% said their mom and dad came into the office, while 26% said one of their parents physically sat in the room while the interview took place.

During virtual interviews where a parent was nearby, 71% said their parent was off camera while 29% said the parent was visible on camera.

Andrew Stone, executive resume writer for Resume Templates said he did not know where a parent being involved in an interview would be appropriate.

"It does not signal confidence to a hiring company on behalf of the child," Stone said. "I recommend a 'help at a distance' approach of being available and advising the child during the recruiting process."

Resume Templates polled 1,472 Gen Zers for the survey.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

