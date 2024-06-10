Poll: 26% of Gen Z Involves Parent in Job Interview

A new poll by Resume Templates found 26% of Gen Z job applicants said they involve their parents in the interview process, including 31% of those having a parent join them for an in-person interview and 29% having parents join them for a virtual interview.

Of the parents who joined their children for an in-person interview, 37% said their mom and dad came into the office, while 26% said one of their parents physically sat in the room while the interview took place.

During virtual interviews where a parent was nearby, 71% said their parent was off camera while 29% said the parent was visible on camera.

Andrew Stone, executive resume writer for Resume Templates said he did not know where a parent being involved in an interview would be appropriate.

"It does not signal confidence to a hiring company on behalf of the child," Stone said. "I recommend a 'help at a distance' approach of being available and advising the child during the recruiting process."

Resume Templates polled 1,472 Gen Zers for the survey.