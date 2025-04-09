Government Accountability Office Auditing DOGE

The Government Accountability Office has been auditing the Department of Government Efficiency since March over its handling of data at several Cabinet-level agencies, Wired reported.

Democrats have called on GAO, an independent, non-partisan agency that gathers information to help Congress determine how effectively executive branch agencies are doing their jobs, to investigate Elon Musk's DOGE for months.

Musk has spearheaded the group, which is playing a leading role in downsizing and overhauling the federal government.

The audit, which is expected to be completed by the end of spring, appears to focus on DOGE's adherence to privacy and data protection laws and regulations.

Sarah Kaczmarek, a spokesperson for the GAO, told Wired that the agency "has received requests to review actions taken by DOGE across multiple agencies.

"The first thing GAO does as any work begins is to determine the full scope of what we will cover and the methodology to be used. Until that is done, we cannot provide any additional details or estimates on when the work will be completed," she added.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Musk will likely leave his administration in "a few months."