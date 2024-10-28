WATCH TV LIVE

No Gannett Papers Endorsing National Candidates

By    |   Monday, 28 October 2024 09:15 PM EDT

Gannett, the parent company of USA Today and more than 200 other daily newspapers, has directed every publication in its network not to endorse a candidate for Congress or president.

"None of the USA TODAY Network publications are endorsing in presidential or national races," Lark-Marie Antón, a spokesperson for USA Today, told The Hill on Monday in an email.

The news comes amid a backlash from staffers at the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times after both newspapers declined to endorse Kamala Harris for president.

Several of the newspapers owned by Gannett, the nation's largest newspaper publisher by circulation, are in battleground states, including the Arizona Republic, Reno Gazette-Journal in Nevada, Savannah Morning News in Georgia, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, and Detroit Free Press, plus smaller publications in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

"While USA TODAY will not endorse for president, local editors at publications across the USA TODAY network have the discretion to endorse at a state or local level," Antón said Wednesday in another email to The Hill. "Many have decided not to endorse individual candidates, but rather, endorse key local and state issues on the ballot that impact the community.

"Why are we doing this? Because we believe America's future is decided locally — one race at a time. And with more than 200 publications across the nation, our public service is to provide readers with the facts that matter and the trusted information they need to make informed decisions."

