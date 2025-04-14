Newsweek reported on Monday that China had been building infrastructure projects across the Pacific; the publication didn't shy away from suggesting the Chinese outposts could be used in a war with the United States.

The report came from Sinopsis, a China-focused research project out of Czech Republic under the Czech group AcaMedia, which gets its funding, in part from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a nonprofit that had received taxpayer support through Congress until its account was frozen after the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency conducted an audit.

By mid-March, however, the State Department lifted its restrictions on NED, restoring "access to congressionally appropriated funds that had been unavailable since late January."

In the report, Synopsis detailed how a number of infrastructure projects scattered throughout the "South West Pacific" would be used to gain control of the "Maritime Silk Road" connecting to the "Indo-Pacific."

"Today, China also views the Pacific as crucial, integrating it into its Maritime Silk Road strategy under the [Belt and Road Initiative], linking the South China Sea to the broader Pacific. All ten of China's Pacific small island developing state (SIDS) diplomatic partners have joined the BRI, and China is the region's second-largest aid donor," the policy paper stated.

Domingo I-Kwei Yang, the paper's author and an assistant research fellow at Taiwan's Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR), added that "The question is not whether, but when, China will complete a civil-military logistics system in the Pacific."

Newsweek, pulling from Yang's paper, concluded that China has built 50 nodes in the Southwest Pacific, which are estimated to be worth $3.55 billion.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesman with the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., wrote to Newsweek via email that the infrastructure projects were designed "To build a better future with its neighbors, China will hold high the banner of a community with a shared future for mankind and take the building of a peaceful, tranquil, prosperous, beautiful and friendly as its common vision."

He added they "will uphold the Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, use high-quality Belt and Road cooperation as the main platform, and pursue the Asian security model that features sharing weal and woe, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and prioritizing dialogue and consultation."