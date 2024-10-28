WATCH TV LIVE

Over 200K Subscribers Flee Washington Post After Blocking Harris Endorsement

"Journalism is the first rough draft of history," a quote by American newspaperman Phil Graham, in the newsroom of The Washington Post, Washington, D.C. Graham was publisher and later co-owner of The Washington Post and its parent company, The Washington Post Company. (Dreamstime)

Monday, 28 October 2024 05:02 PM EDT

More than 200,000 people had canceled their digital subscriptions for the Washington Post by midday Monday, following the newspaper's decision to block an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president, National Public Radio reported.

Not all cancellations take effect immediately, the NPR report said, adding that still, the figure represents about 8% of the paper's paid circulation of 2.5 million subscribers, which includes print as well.

A series of columnists have also resigned from the Washington Post, NPR reported.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

In a post on Friday, William Lewis, the publisher and chief executive officer of the newspaper, said it will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in the Nov. 5 election, nor in any future presidential election.

"We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates," Lewis wrote.

"The Washington Post's decision not to make an endorsement in the presidential campaign is a terrible mistake," wrote 20 columnists in an opinion piece on the Post's website, adding that it "represents an abandonment of the fundamental editorial convictions of the newspaper that we love."

Although Washington Post publisher William Lewis was the one who announced that the newspaper would discontinue making presidential endorsements, starting with this one, it was owner Jeff Bezos who killed an endorsement for Harris, the Post reported late Friday.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


