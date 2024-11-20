WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gaetz | sean casten | ethics report | house | release

Democrat Moves to Force Full House Vote on Releasing Gaetz Ethics Report

Democrat Moves to Force Full House Vote on Releasing Gaetz Ethics Report
Rep. Matt Gaetz make an appearance at a rally Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Riverside, Calif. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 November 2024 07:55 PM EST

A House Democrat is attempting an end-run around strategy to make the findings of the House Ethics Committee’s report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., public, as Republicans are blocking its release.

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., moved on Wednesday to force a vote on his resolution calling on the panel to release its report. Since it is a privileged resolution, it forces leadership to act on the measure within two legislative days. Leadership could either stage a vote on the resolution or move to table it.

“The allegations against Matt Gaetz are serious. They are credible. The House Ethics Committee has spent years conducting a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of it. This information must be made available for the Senate to provide its constitutionally required advice and consent,” Casten said in a statement.

The move came hours after the committee finished a meeting without releasing its report. The release of the report has been opposed by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who supports keeping the panel’s work private.

Gaetz resigned from Congress shortly after he was nominated to be the next attorney general. Many are interested in the panel’s findings since they are relevant to the Senate nomination process, but Johnson and others believe that the Ethics Committee’s jurisdiction over the Gaetz case ended with his resignation from the House.

They also say that releasing the report after the fact sets a bad precedent.

According to The Hill, the committee members met behind closed doors and voted on party lines on whether to keep the report private or release it. All Republicans voted for keeping it private and all Democrats voted for its becoming public.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A House Democrat is attempting an end-around strategy to make the findings of the House Ethics Committee's report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., public, as Republicans are blocking its release.
gaetz, sean casten, ethics report, house, release
278
2024-55-20
Wednesday, 20 November 2024 07:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved