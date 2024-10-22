Rev. Franklin Graham: Pray for US, Trump; Put Faith in God

The Rev. Franklin Graham, asking his followers to join him in praying for the United States and former President Donald Trump, said God is the only hope for the United States and the election, not rallies and polls.

"I was asked to speak in Concord, North Carolina, tonight and lead in prayer at an event with President Donald J. Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, and other faith leaders," Graham wrote on his Facebook page Monday. "I told the crowd that rallies and positive polls won’t win this election – only God can do that."

He added that "God is the only hope for Donald Trump and He is the only hope for our nation."

"Would you take a moment tonight and do what we did inside the convention center – PRAY! Join me in praying for President Trump, for this nation, and for this election." he wrote.

He also quoted a Bible verse, Psalm 20:7, which states, "Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God."

Meanwhile, data is showing strong voting numbers in North Carolina for Republicans, while the party has been encouraging its voters to cast ballots early to push back against Democrats, who traditionally cast more early ballots.