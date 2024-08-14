WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: billy graham | franklin graham | evangelicals | trump

Billy Graham's Son Rips 'Evangelicals for Harris' Ad

By    |   Wednesday, 14 August 2024 09:47 PM EDT

The son of late evangelist Billy Graham is hitting back after a group calling itself "Evangelicals for Harris" used a clip of his father in a campaign ad targeting Evangelical Christians in battleground states.

According to its website, the group is composed of "faithful, compassionate Evangelicals exercising our God-given citizenship." It released the ad Wednesday morning.

In it, the late Rev. Billy Graham is shown talking about asking God for forgiveness. It cuts to video of an interview between GOP pollster Frank Luntz and then-candidate Donald Trump at the Family Leadership Summit in 2015. Luntz asks Trump if he had ever sought God's forgiveness. Trump calls it a a tough question, saying, "I'm not sure I have."

In a post on X Wednesday, Franklin Graham blasted the video, saying, "The liberals are using anything and everything they can to promote candidate Harris. They even developed a political ad trying to use my father @BillyGraham's image. They are trying to mislead people."

He went on to say: "Maybe they don't know that my father appreciated the conservative values and policies of President @realDonaldTrump in 2016, and if he were alive today, my father's views and opinions would not have changed."

Evangelicals for Harris, formerly Evangelicals for Biden, is holding a zoom call Wednesday in a bid to appeal to Christians in swing states. It's the latest in a string of calls by identity-focused groups seeking support for Harris.

However, Evangelicals for Harris is likely facing an uphill climb. An April Pew Research Center survey found more than 80% of white evangelical voters supported Trump.

Newsfront
Wednesday, 14 August 2024 09:47 PM
