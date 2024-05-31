Franklin Graham: Can Legal System Be Trusted?

The guilty verdict against former President Donald Trump has put the U.S. at a "crossroads," said Franklin Graham, son of the late Rev. Billy Graham.

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, made his remarks in a post on X on Thursday after a jury announced its guilty findings in Trump's New York criminal trial.

Franklin Graham never mentioned Trump by name or the trial, but it was clear to what he was referring.

He wrote: "Our country is at a crossroads. What we saw today has never happened before, and I think for the majority of Americans, it raises questions about whether our legal system can be trusted. Pray for our nation, for God's guiding hand that this republic will be one nation under God with liberty and justice for all. "