Calls For Pope Francis' Sainthood Grow After Death

Following Pope Francis's death at age 88, Catholics worldwide are beginning to call for his canonization, though Church experts caution that the path to sainthood, even for a beloved pontiff, could take years, The New York Post reported.

Experts said Tuesday that Pope Francis's devoted followers are expected to rally soon so that the late pontiff can be fast-tracked to sainthood. But despite the admiration he inspired, it will likely take at least five years — and possibly much longer — before the Argentine-born leader could be declared a saint, if at all.

When Pope John Paul II died in 2005, chants of "Santo Subito!" or "Saint Right Away!" filled the air at his funeral. It took nine years — and Francis's election — before John Paul II and his predecessor, Pope John XXIII, were canonized.

Francis, who passed away early Monday, enjoyed widespread popularity for his humility and compassion, especially toward children, prisoners, refugees, and the elderly. His openness to LGBTQ Catholics also earned him admiration from many sectors. His 12-year pontificate, however, was not without controversy.

Allegations against Marko Rupnik, a former Jesuit priest, who is accused of raping women under his spiritual care, cast a shadow during Francis's tenure. Although Francis permitted a Vatican investigation into Rupnik in 2023, critics accused the pontiff of earlier delays. Financial scandals, including questionable Vatican investments, and the Church's ongoing reckoning with decades of clergy sexual abuse also marred his papacy.

Still, experts say Francis's chances for sainthood remain strong. Hofstra University religion professor Phyllis Zagano said that a groundswell of popular support could push the Church to act swiftly. "I think we're looking at something more organic from the times of the early church, where if people want to acclaim him as a saint, they will and then let the church catch up," she said.

Despite scandals, Flanagan said Francis's vision could withstand scrutiny. "A saint is a person who dreams with their eyes wide open," he said. Francis, he added, "dreamed in a way that challenged us to think beyond our echo chambers and to think beyond our, you know, historical realities."

Not everyone is eager for another papal canonization. The Rev. Thomas J. Reese, a Religion News Service columnist, said, "I am against canonizing popes. But I lost that battle." He speculated Francis and Benedict could be canonized simultaneously, "just as John XXIII was canonized with John Paul II."

Historically, most early popes were canonized, but that has become rare. Of the 266 popes, only 80 have been declared saints. Another 11 have been beatified, awaiting possible canonization, the New York Times reported.

The process demands years of investigation, verification of two miracles, and the pope's final approval. Although John Paul II's canonization was expedited, critics later questioned whether it occurred too soon, especially after revelations about his handling of abuse accusations.

For now, the path to sainthood for Pope Francis remains a journey that could take years before reaching its final destination.