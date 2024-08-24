Terrorism Suspected Following Explosion at French Synagogue

An explosion at a French synagogue that has wounded one policeman is being investigated for terrorism, French officials said Saturday.

The incident took place at the synagogue of La Grande-Motte, a seaside resort located along the southern French coast at approximately 8:00 a.m. local time. Investigators said two cars exploded on the grounds of the synagogue, one of which contained a gas bottle causing the explosion.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that the French "will never let ourselves be intimidated."

"An attack targeted the synagogue of La Grande Motte this morning. An antisemitic act. Once again, our Jewish fellow citizens are being targeted. I extend my full support to them in this new ordeal," Attal said. "We are at their side. Recognition to the firefighters for their mobilization. Solidarity with the municipal police officer injured in the attack. I have been informed that the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office has taken charge of the investigation. Security forces are currently hunting the suspect. We will not give up. In the face of antisemitism, in the face of violence, we will never let ourselves be intimidated."

Two additional ignition locations were found at doors of the synagogue where five people were inside, including the rabbi, but none were injured. The perpetrator remains at large.

Since the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel, France has seen "a new strain of antisemitism masked as anti-Zionism," according to American Jewish Committee Paris Director Anne-Sophie Sebban-Bécache. In May of 2024 Sebban-Bécache released the results of their Survey of Antisemitism in France which found that 21% of the French population believe that it is justified to attack Jews because they support Israel, increasing to 35% in the 18 to 24 age group.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a statement on Saturday’s attack that the French government is "doing all we can to find the person who carried out this terrorist act and to protect places of worship," adding "The fight against anti-Semitism is a constant battle, that of the united Nation."