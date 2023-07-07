Tucker Carlson: 'Don't Know' Why Fired by Fox

Tucker Carlson says he "doesn't know" why he was fired by Fox News but that he isn't angry about it.

"Honestly, I don't know," Carlson said during an appearance Friday on actor Russell Brand's podcast, "Stay Free," the TV host's first public interview since being fired by Fox in April. "They didn't agree with me, of course, I don't think."

"It's not the first time I've been fired ... when you say what you think there's an expectation you can get fired. I didn't expect to get fired that morning at all, so I was shocked. But I wasn't really shocked ... I wasn't mad," he added.

"The only thing that bothers me? I'm 54. When you get a little bit older ... you can lose your drive ... It's a little bit too nice," he said of his extended vacation in Maine filled with fishing and late breakfasts. "My only fear has been ... being a little bit too happy."

Carlson during the wide-ranging interview also discussed the 2024 presidential election, electronic voting machines, the Jan. 6 Capitol incident, President Joe Biden's immigration policies, and his new broadcasts on Twitter.

"Trump is the only person ... who is saying: 'Wait a second. You know, why are we supporting an endless war in Ukraine?'" he said of Trump's criticism of the U.S.'s involvement.

"All I can say at this point is I'm so grateful that he has that position. He's right. And everyone in Washington is wrong, everyone," Carlson continued.

"Trump is right on that question ... the war is reshaping the world. It's reshaping the economy of the world. It's reshaping populations," he went on. "Later, Carlson said that U.S. had an unique power to force a peace in the conflict, but the powers that be refuse to do so."

On immigration, Carlson said the Biden administration's approach to the issue is "designed to wreck the country and make it unstable."

"I'm not against immigrants, that's insane. The way the U.S. is doing immigration is designed to wreck the country ... and add to racial division which I hate because it's not solvable. Our leaders not only want racial conflict but are stoking it," he said.

He also said he was "hurt" the first time he was called a white supremacist.

The interview comes a week after Fox News paid $12 million to settle a former producer's lawsuit claiming that Carlson's show was an abusive place to work.