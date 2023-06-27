Chadwick Moore to Newsmax: Tucker Staff Found Out of Firing in Press Release

Chadwick Moore, the writer of a forthcoming Tucker Carlson biography, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the former Fox News host's staffers found out about their firings from a press release.

Appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Moore broke the shocking news just one day after sources informed him that the nine remaining employees on Carlson's former show had been given one month before their sending off.

"All of these staff members found out that they weren't going to have a job in a press release that went out yesterday. And then afterward, they were called in, and [Fox Producer] Meade Cooper told them they were being let go."

Cooper also allegedly informed the nine employees that they were "allowed to go on Fox's website and look for other jobs and apply to other jobs on the website if they would like."

"They were saying to me, you know, Meade Cooper, they didn't really think she was a leader. They said not very creative. Nobody I spoke to really had nice things to say about her," Moore shared.

According to Moore's sources, many at the network do not believe it is the same one built by legendary former chair and CEO Roger Ailes, run now by a new generation of disliked executives.

"Really, I mean, what she did is she executed the most high-performing team of producers in all of cable news without any thought about it," he emphasized.

Carlson is facing a brutal legal battle with Fox News regarding a noncompete provision in his contract, which they have yet to terminate despite canceling his show.

The network reportedly sent Carlson a cease-and-desist letter earlier this month for picking up his news coverage on Twitter, a move he argues does not violate the noncompete provision because it is social media.

