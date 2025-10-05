Trump Says He's Done With Fox News

Lamenting Fox News' spinning Democrat narratives and "fake bad" polls against him, President Donald Trump suggested he's done with the "politically correct" network.

"Fox should either get on board, or get off board, NOW, but at this point, it just doesn't make any difference to me," Trump wrote in a scathing rebuke Sunday on Truth Social. "They suck up the Ratings because of us, and then spin them in the Democrats' direction.

"They refuse to put up Polls that correctly show me at 65% in Popularity, a Republican RECORD, but if I have a fake bad 'Poll,' many of which are done by Fox (One of the worst 'Pollsters' out there is the FoxNews Poll), they put them up immediately, and with gusto. Republicans are so tired of this fight with Fox always trying to be so 'politically correct!'

"Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The latest point of ire was the network failing to deliver honest reporting on the failures of Obamacare as a function of Democrats' failure, according to Trump.

"Why is FoxNews and Peter Doocy putting on Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to talk about, totally unabated or challenged, Healthcare?" Trump's post began. "The FAKE SPIN is so bad for Republicans that it is hard to believe that we WIN.

"It will be very unfair, in the future, when they don't have 'TRUMP' to fight for them. Therefore, we should fix it, NOW! I'm watching this Interview. It just doesn't end."

Trump and his supporters might take solace in the fact Newsmax is airing his "Salute to the Fleet" on Sunday in Norfolk, Virginia, a kickoff celebration of the Navy's 250th birthday this month, vowing "the show must go on."

Newsmax will provide live special coverage beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern time today as Trump headlines a major ceremony marking "America's Navy 250: Titans of the Sea – A Salute to the Fleet." Watch the special event live, including Trump's speech in its entirety, on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

The ideological shift at Fox News has long been chronicled here.

Rupert Murdoch's son James, the heir likely to control Fox News, "is an avowed leftist," Newsmax host Ed Henry said.

Henry, a former Fox News host, told Newsmax's Rob Schmitt that the elder Murdoch lost a major legal battle over his trust, giving three of his liberal children led by James control over the future of the network. (See: Fox News Heir Vows to Radically Change Network.)