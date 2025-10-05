Trump Honors Navy's 250th Live on Newsmax at 3 p.m. Today

President Donald Trump said the government shutdown forced by the "minority radical left Democrats" won't stop his "Salute to the Fleet" on Sunday in Norfolk, Virginia, a kickoff celebration of the Navy's 250th birthday this month, vowing "the show must go on."

Newsmax will provide live special coverage beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern time today as Trump headlines a major ceremony marking "America's Navy 250: Titans of the Sea – A Salute to the Fleet." Watch the special event live, including Trump's speech in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"I am proud to announce that on Sunday, October 5th, I will be hosting a Salute to the Fleet in Norfolk, Virginia, to honor our brave men and women of the United States Navy," Trump wrote Friday night on Truth Social as the Democrats' shutdown entered its first weekend.

"Our wonderful First Lady, as well as our great Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan, will be joining me as we mark 250 years of MARITIME DOMINANCE in the United States of America!"

While the government is technically shut down, Trump wields the executive branch authority to keep things running at his discretion.

"Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and the other Minority Radical Left Democrats tried their best, through the ridiculous Government Shutdown, to destroy this wonderful celebration of the U.S. Navy's Birthday, and to stop our Military Servicemembers from celebrating American Naval History," Trump's post continued.

"However, I believe, 'THE SHOW MUST GO ON!' The U.S. Navy has been planning this event for many months and, despite the Democrats' incompetence, I refuse to let them down as their Commander-in-Chief.

"This will be the largest Celebration in the History of the Navy. Thousands of our brave Active Duty Servicemembers and Military Families will be in attendance, and I look forward to this special day with all of them. See you on Sunday!"

The president is set to deliver a keynote address honoring the U.S. Navy's 250-year history and its vital role in American defense and global security. The event, taking place at Naval Station Norfolk — the world's largest naval base — will celebrate the Navy's past, present, and future while showcasing its modern fleet and maritime capabilities.

The "Titans of the Sea" commemoration aims to spotlight the Navy's evolving mission in a new era of global competition, from power projection and freedom of navigation to technological innovation and maritime partnerships.

Founded in 1775 during the American Revolution, the Navy has grown from a fledgling maritime force into a dominant global power. Sunday's event honors that legacy while looking to the challenges of the next century.

Naval Station Norfolk — home to the U.S. Atlantic Fleet — serves as a symbolic backdrop, underscoring America's continued commitment to maintaining superiority at sea.

While modern warfare has been heavy on air superiority, putting the onus on aircraft carriers, Trump told the top officers' all-hands meeting this past week he wants to create a new era for the naval battleship.

"We're actually considering the concept of a battleship: six-inch side, solid steel — not aluminum," Trump said. "Those ships, they don't make them like that anymore.

"And bullets are a lot less expensive than missiles. It's something we're seriously considering."

Trump has sought to amp up U.S. shipbuilding to level the sea with China's naval power.

"We basically don't build ships anymore," Trump lamented. "We do build submarines, but we don't build ships.

"Did you know in the Second World War — there were freighters and different types — but we were doing a ship a day. And now we don't do ships. And I'm not a fan of some of the ships you do. I'm a very aesthetic person, and I don't like some of the ships you're doing aesthetically. They say, 'Oh, it's stealth.' I said, that's not stealth. An ugly ship is not necessary in order to say you're stealth."

Trump wants to add a dozen ships to the Navy's fleet in 2026.

"Under my budget, we will be expanding the U.S. Navy by at least 19 ships next year, including submarines, destroyers, assault ships, and more."

