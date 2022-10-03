Fort Hood Sgt. Gets 6 Years for Selling Fentanyl to Cops

A soldier stationed at Fort Hood was, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Texas, sentenced to six years in prison for distributing fentanyl to undercover cops in the Austin, Texas area, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Eri Gutberto Parra-Lopez, the 25-year-old active-duty Army sergeant, arrested for selling approximately 3,000 fentanyl pills to undercover officers around Austin between May and July of 2021, pleaded guilty to one count of fentanyl distribution, court documents state.

"Fentanyl is flooding the United States at an alarming rate and our communities in Central Texas are not immune from its devastation," U.S. Attorney Ashley Hoff said. "This case underscores our resolve to address the dangerous trafficking of fentanyl with all available resources. We will continue to prioritize and prosecute crimes involving this deadly poison, and we are thankful for the outstanding work of our local, state and federal partners."

A statement from the U.S. attorney's office outlines that the Drug Enforcement Administration, Pflugerville police, Austin police, the Travis County sheriff's office, and Army investigators all aided in the crackdown.

According to Breitbart, while authorities were investigating Parra-Lopez, they learned that his source was a Mexican cartel, who has not been named.