×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: forthood | fentanyl | soldier | selling

Fort Hood Sgt. Gets 6 Years for Selling Fentanyl to Cops

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 03 October 2022 06:02 PM EDT

A soldier stationed at Fort Hood was, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Texas, sentenced to six years in prison for distributing fentanyl to undercover cops in the Austin, Texas area, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Eri Gutberto Parra-Lopez, the 25-year-old active-duty Army sergeant, arrested for selling approximately 3,000 fentanyl pills to undercover officers around Austin between May and July of 2021, pleaded guilty to one count of fentanyl distribution, court documents state.

"Fentanyl is flooding the United States at an alarming rate and our communities in Central Texas are not immune from its devastation," U.S. Attorney Ashley Hoff said. "This case underscores our resolve to address the dangerous trafficking of fentanyl with all available resources. We will continue to prioritize and prosecute crimes involving this deadly poison, and we are thankful for the outstanding work of our local, state and federal partners."

A statement from the U.S. attorney's office outlines that the Drug Enforcement Administration, Pflugerville police, Austin police, the Travis County sheriff's office, and Army investigators all aided in the crackdown.

According to Breitbart, while authorities were investigating Parra-Lopez, they learned that his source was a Mexican cartel, who has not been named.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A soldier stationed at Fort Hood was, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Texas, sentenced to six years in prison for distributing fentanyl to undercover cops in the Austin, Texas area, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
forthood, fentanyl, soldier, selling
200
2022-02-03
Monday, 03 October 2022 06:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved