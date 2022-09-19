Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Biden Must Declare 'Health Emergency' Over Fentanyl Crisis

Sen. Roger Marshall told Newsmax that President Joe Biden needs to declare the illicit fentanyl crisis a “national emergency” as communities across the U.S. continue to face desolation.

During a Monday appearance on “The Record with Greta Van Susteren,” the Kansas Republican explained how he is proposing legislation to hold social media giants accountable for individuals using their services to facilitate drug dealing.

Social media companies “need to be proactively working with our law enforcement officers just like they do with human trafficking, child pornography, that type of thing,” Marshall stated, rallying support for the Cooper Davis Act — named after a 16-year-old teenager who died from fentanyl-laced Percocet pills.

“I just want to emphasize what type of epidemic this truly, truly is. Fentanyl poisoning is the number one killer for young adults. We’ve lost more Americans from fentanyl poisoning than we lost soldiers in the Vietnam War,” Marshall emphasized. “We need President Biden to declare this a true emergency.”

The Kansas senator said he was hopeful that a letter sent to the CEOs of Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube led by Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., will result in the companies taking action on curbing the crisis within their abilities.

“They know how to fix the problem better than I do. I’ve always said, ‘Those closest to the problem can fix it.’ I expect them to cooperate. I assume there’s good people there, as well. So, we’re going to figure this out,” Marshall said.

“The real problem is the open southern border,” he continued. “seven tons of fentanyl came across the border in the past year. The problem is just swelling every day.”

