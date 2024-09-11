Florida Democrats Optimistic About Flipping State

Recent polling has given Democrats optimism they can win the state in the 2024 elections.

A Morning Consult poll released Monday showed former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris 49% to 47%.

The poll was conducted Aug 30-Sept. 8 among 3,076 likely Florida voters with a margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.

A poll from The Hill and Emerson College last week showed Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla. trailing incumbent Sen. Rick Scott by one point.

The Hill/Emerson College Polling survey was conducted Sept. 3-5 among 815 likely Florida voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 points.

Democrat are hopeful ballot measures to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution and legalizing recreational marijuana will boost turnout and help them win.

"It's all the same story," Nikki Fried, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, told The Hill. "We wouldn't have had to have an abortion amendment if the Republicans hadn't taken our state in such an extreme direction.

"People are just tired. They're tired of the chaos. They're tired of the show. They're tired of the rhetoric. You're seeing that with the momentum shift for Kamala Harris."

The Harris campaign has begun to spend money in the state, hoping to use the abortion ballot measure to give their campaign a lift, the Hill reported, with second gentleman Doug Emhoff campaigning in the state this week

President Barack Obama was the last Democrat to win Florida in 2012 and Republicans have been dominating statewide elections, with Gov. Ron DeSantis winning reelection by 18 points in 2022.

Trump won Florida by three point in 2020, while Scott was elected to the Senate in 2018 by less than a point and was elected to the governor's office twice by razor-thin margins.

"Floridians are lining up to reject the Biden-Harris agenda of higher costs, open border and violent crime," Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the Trump campaign said to The Hill. "Florida is Trump country."