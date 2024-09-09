Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Afghanistan Report 'Pretty Damning'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined Newsmax on Monday to discuss the "pretty damning" report detailing the Biden-Harris administration's pullout from Afghanistan three years ago, saying the president and vice president cared more about the optics than "how many people died."

Scott told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris ignored the advice from dissenters and led American service members right into a "disaster."

"Well, it's pretty damning, right?" Scott said of the report released Sunday by House Republicans.

"You know, think of those 13 servicemen and -women that died and their families, what they think of this. Think of all the military men and women that had put all this effort into trying to create some freedom in Afghanistan and prevent terrorism. And then the president just walks away," Scott said.

"And he completely ignored all the advice from our allies, all the advice from military personnel that this was going to be a disaster. And he didn't care.

"He and Kamala Harris together made the decision to get this done, because they didn't care about how many people died. They didn't care about anything other than how it looked. That's all they cared about," Scott added. "Thirteen servicemen and -women died ... it's a disaster."

Scott said secrecy was paramount to Biden and Harris because they didn't want Americans to know just how many undocumented Afghans they brought into the country and how they got chosen to come here.

"Seventy-seven thousand people came to America. How they pick them? Who was at the airport. It was just optics," Scott said.

"Only 5,000 of those 77,000 were American citizens and 2,500 special visas. So 70,000 people came here with no background checks, no idea anything about them. And today we don't know where they are.

"They said they'd only give us the hearing in a classified setting so you and the American public would never know the number," Scott said.

