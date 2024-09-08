WATCH TV LIVE

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Florida Now 'Layup' for Republicans

Sunday, 08 September 2024 02:00 PM EDT

Hailing vote-registration in the red state of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans enjoyed a "victory dinner" fundraiser Saturday night at the South Florida Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

"Presidential elections — we'd be on razor's edge about the state of Florida," DeSantis told donors and supporters at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, the Miami Herald reported. "Well now, we’ve got over a million more registered Republicans than Democrats."

Florida should now be a "layup for Republican candidates," but the party cannot be complacent, DeSantis added.

"Don't take this for granted," DeSantis said. "Just as quickly as we've gone in this direction, you can see it unraveling."

Saturday's dinner featured DeSantis; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; and Attorney General Ashley Moody, who dubbed herself the "anti-Kamala."

"Victory is in our sights," Kimberly Guilfoyle, engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and a former wife of California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom said in her speech. "America's future is in our hands. America's destiny is in our control, and America's prosperity is in our hearts and souls."

Despite the "victory lap," Florida GOP chair Evan Power urged Republicans to "run like we’re 10 points behind."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

