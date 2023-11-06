Florida CFO Calls for Public Funding for Trump Legal Defense

Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Monday suggested that the state provide former President Donald Trump, now a resident of Florida, with public funding for his legal defenses against the various cases against him.

"Why not provide public funding for a Presidential nominee (who's a Floridian) when DOJ is after them? Are we really going to deny one of our own a fair shot against a witch hunt? We didn't start this, Biden and liberal prosecutors did. They're ones trying to deny a fair election," Patronis wrote on social media.

An advisor to Patronis added that the call for public funding is "for any Florida presidential candidate," including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Even DeSantis has said the federal government may come for him next," the advisor added.

Trump faces multiple charges in the state of Florida related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

The Associated Press reported last month that Trump's political action committee, Save America, has paid almost $37 million on his legal fees since January, 2022, more than half of the total expenditures made by the PAC.