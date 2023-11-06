×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | jimmy patronis | donald trump

Florida CFO Calls for Public Funding for Trump Legal Defense

By    |   Monday, 06 November 2023 01:27 PM EST

Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Monday suggested that the state provide former President Donald Trump, now a resident of Florida, with public funding for his legal defenses against the various cases against him.

"Why not provide public funding for a Presidential nominee (who's a Floridian) when DOJ is after them? Are we really going to deny one of our own a fair shot against a witch hunt? We didn't start this, Biden and liberal prosecutors did. They're ones trying to deny a fair election," Patronis wrote on social media.

An advisor to Patronis added that the call for public funding is "for any Florida presidential candidate," including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Even DeSantis has said the federal government may come for him next," the advisor added.

Trump faces multiple charges in the state of Florida related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

The Associated Press reported last month that Trump's political action committee, Save America, has paid almost $37 million on his legal fees since January, 2022, more than half of the total expenditures made by the PAC.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Monday suggested that the state provide former President Donald Trump, now a resident of Florida, with public funding for his legal defenses against the various cases against him.
florida, jimmy patronis, donald trump
186
2023-27-06
Monday, 06 November 2023 01:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved