Undocumented Workers Capitalizing on Florida's Ian Recovery

(Newsmax)

Sunday, 23 October 2022 03:11 PM EDT

Illegal migrants are descending on Florida to help rebuild after Hurricane Ian, a noble effort, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning undocumented workers should not be stealing work from American citizens.

"We're not here to steal; we're here to work," Antonio, 48, told The Washington Post about wanting to work illegally in Florida. "This is helping."

Florida is in need of those to help rebuild, particularly amid low unemployment and above-average-aged elderly population.

"We'd like them back," Nancy Randall told the Post of illegal workers DeSantis is depriving Floridians of cheap labor amid Hurricane Ian recovery.

"We need all the helpers we can get."

DeSantis has vowed to resume the migrant relocations from Florida once Hurricane Ian cleanup is further along, even as the Biden administration seeks to investigate DeSantis' relocation actions.

Construction is a popular job for illegal workers in the U.S., 1.4 million filling about 10% of the jobs, researchers told the Post.

There is a nomadic group of illegal workers chasing storms to capitalize on the desperation of storm-hit areas that need their hands to help rebuild.

"What has emerged is a transient workforce like farm workers of yesteryear," Resilience Force Executive Director Saket Soni told the Post. "They follow storm after storm, city after city."

Moises Calix, 55, was among the migrants to "beeline" for Florida, using an American flag to blend in, according to the Post.

"They told me there's work here," Calix told the paper. "We're working. You can earn money."

There are so many storm chasers, they are frustrated by their own illegal availability.

A group drove in from Austin, Texas, with reported offers of $400-$600 for a couple of days of work. When the offer turned out to be just $100, they quit and complained.

"You're risking your life for $100 without security," Fernando Jimenez, 45, told the Post.

State Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, stressed Florida has enough legal workers to handle the needs of the rebuild.

"There's plenty of documented workers in America that come here, and they can make tons of money," Rommel told the Post. "And there's plenty of workers that are willing to come here and do the job."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 23 October 2022 03:11 PM
