Florida Tops Education Freedom Index

Florida is No. 1 in education freedom, according to the American Legislative Council's Index of State Education Freedom.

The index ranks states based on a variety of performance indicators in K-12 education, funding and financing programs, charter schools, homeschooling, virtual schooling, and open enrollment.

"Parents across the country have made their voices clear: The status quo in American education isn't working, and they are demanding access to more educational options for their students," said ALEC CEO Lisa B. Nelson. "Whether a public school, virtual school, charter school, homeschool, or some other educational environment, states are leading the way by making all of these a possibility for families to choose from."

Iowa, Arizona, Indiana, and Arkansas round out the top five while Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Vermont, and North Dakota comprise the bottom five.