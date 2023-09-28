Florida Tops Education Freedom Index

Florida is No. 1 in education freedom, according to the American Legislative Council's Index of State Education Freedom.
The index ranks states based on a variety of performance indicators in K-12 education, funding and financing programs, charter schools, homeschooling, virtual schooling, and open enrollment.
"Parents across the country have made their voices clear: The status quo in American education isn't working, and they are demanding access to more educational options for their students," said ALEC CEO Lisa B. Nelson. "Whether a public school, virtual school, charter school, homeschool, or some other educational environment, states are leading the way by making all of these a possibility for families to choose from."
Iowa, Arizona, Indiana, and Arkansas round out the top five while Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Vermont, and North Dakota comprise the bottom five.
Solange Reyner ✉
Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.