Trump's Agenda47: Abolish Department of Education

Former President Donald Trump, unveiling his 10-part Agenda47 education policy, vowed to abolish the federal Department of Education because it spends more and gets less results compared to the rest of the world.

"The United States spends more money on education than any other country in the world, and yet, we get the worst outcomes," Trump said in a new Agenda47 video posted to Rumble. "We are at the bottom of every list. In total, American society pours more than $1 trillion dollars a year into public education systems. But instead of being at the top of the list, we are literally right smack — guess what? — at the bottom.

"Rather than indoctrinating young people with inappropriate racial, sexual, and political material, which is what we're doing now, our schools must be totally refocused to prepare our children to succeed in the world of work, and in life, and the world of keeping our country strong, so they can grow up to be happy, prosperous, and independent citizens."

Schools should be focused on education, America's next generation, and stocking the U.S. workforce, rewarding children with the skills to get "great jobs," Trump continued.

"We owe our children great schools that lead to great jobs, and leads to an even greater country than we're living in right now," Trump said. "Right now we're living in a failing nation because of Joe Biden and these people running it. They're Marxists. They're communists. What they're doing to our country is incredible, but we'll take care of that for our children."

Trump's 10-part education policy:

Respect parents rights in education. Empower parents and school boards to fire the "poor" educators and principals. Remove politics from education and focus on "reading, writing, math, science, arithmetic, and other truly useful subjects." Teach love of the country, as opposed to being skeptical and critical of its history. Bring "back prayer to our schools." Harden school safety. Support for school choice. "Project-based learning" to get students prepared for the workforce. Access to internships and work experience. Support school staff on career counseling and job-placement assistance.

"I want them to be more successful than Trump," he said, unveiling the parts of his comprehensive plan. "Let them go out and be more successful. I will be the happiest person in the world. But we want our children to have a great life and be successful.

"This is how we will ensure a great education for every American child."

The plan will start early in Trump's administration with abolishing the federal bureaucracy of the Department of Education, he concluded.

"One other thing I'll be doing very early in the administration is closing up the Department of Education in Washington, D.C., and sending all education and education work and needs back to the states," Trump said. "We want them to run the education of our children, because they'll do a much better job of it.

"You can't do worse. We spend more money per pupil, by three times, than any other nation — and yet we're absolutely at the bottom. We're one of the worst.

"So you can't do worse. We're going to end education coming out of Washington, D.C. We're going to close it up — all those buildings all over the place and yet people that in many cases hate our children. We're going to send it all back to the states."