Florida Man Tries to Flee Deputies on a Riding Lawn Mower

Dusty Mobley tries to make his escape on Saturday
Dusty Mobley tries to make his escape on Saturday. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Tuesday, 12 July 2022 01:28 PM EDT

Florida deputies used a taser to stop a man who tried to avoid arrest by fleeing on a riding lawn mower on Saturday.

The Okaloosa County sheriff's office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on 40-year-old Dusty Mobley and found him on the mower in a backyard. They shouted at him to stop and get on the ground when he tried to escape on the mower.

Deputies chased him on foot before using the taser. When he was finally caught deputies found him with a revolver, a handcuff key and a pipe with methamphetamine residue

He is facing charges of grand theft, grand theft of a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, two counts of resisting an officer, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed handcuff key, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony failure and other counts.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


