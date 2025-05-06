WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fighter jet | truman carrier | red sea | navy

Another US Fighter Jet Falls Into Sea From Truman Carrier

Another US Fighter Jet Falls Into Sea From Truman Carrier
A US F/A-18 Hornet jet fighter manuevers during the opening ceremony of Cope Thunder, an annual bilateral exercise between the US Pacific Air Forces and the Philippine Air Force, at Clark Air Base near Angeles City on April 7, 2025. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 10:15 PM EDT

A U.S. F-18 fighter jet was lost in the Red Sea on Tuesday after tipping off the flight deck of the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, in the second such incident in about a week, two U.S. officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officials said the fighter jet failed to come to a proper halt after landing on the carrier. Both members of the crew ejected before the jet plunged into the water and were recovered by a rescue helicopter, one of the officials said.

The Navy did not have an immediate response.

One of the officials said medical evaluations showed the aviators had minor injuries and that no flight deck personnel were injured.

The incident was first reported by CNN.

Last week, another fighter jet fell overboard from the Truman, which has been aiding U.S. strikes against Yemen's Houthi terrorists.

U.S. fighter aircraft cost $60 million or more, and such incidents are rare. The fact that two occurred in such a short time is likely to raise scrutiny of the carrier's operations. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A U.S. F-18 fighter jet was lost in the Red Sea on Tuesday after tipping off the flight deck of the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, in the second such incident in about a week, two U.S. officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The officials said the fighter jet ...
fighter jet, truman carrier, red sea, navy
175
2025-15-06
Tuesday, 06 May 2025 10:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved