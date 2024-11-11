Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Stop Being So Sensitive

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax he is not joining the people outraged over an image of NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan appearing to disrespect the National Anthem.

During Fox NFL Sunday's broadcast at Naval Base San Diego, Strahan did not put his right palm over his heart while the anthem was being played, leaving his hands crossed down by his waist. Strahan is the son of an Army major.

McCormick, the chair of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committee, reminded "National Report," that just a few years ago people were kneeling during the national anthem.

"We forget how close we are to those times where it was popularized to disrespect the flag and really, I think this is where the public accountability comes in," McCormick said. "This is when you are a celebrity, when you're a politician, when you're an actor, whatever you are, when you're in the public eye, people are going to judge you."

Following the backlash, Strahan posted on Instagram, "Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day. Your selfless service is beyond measure," along with a photo of his father.



"Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you," Strahan wrote. "Thank You."

McCormick said he took Strahan's post at face value and said we need to stop being so critical of people.

"We're … very judgmental and very quick to be offended, which I don't think is fair," McCormick said. "I think we as a society look for any reason to be offended, and … I'm kind of worn out on that.

"We need to just button up and be the men and women we're supposed to be. As a military guy, I just don't get offended that easily. I don't think he meant to be that disrespectful. Maybe he was, but I doubt it."

The Georgia congressman said he chooses to judge people by their words and actions.

"Not based on one thing, because if we did our relationships would all be ruined and I think we just need to be a little less sensitive when it comes to these sorts of issues," McCormick said.

