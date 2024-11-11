Democrats Haven't Accepted Reality, and Never Will

Two events took place over the weekend that suggest Democrats live in a dream world all their own — that they’re incapable of accepting reality.

One involved a former senior Harris campaign staffer, and the other a Senate Democrat leader.

Jamal Simmons, Vice President Kamala Harris’ former campaign communications director, appeared on a CNN panel Sunday and suggested that President Joe Biden should give Harris something akin to a participation trophy.

"Joe Biden has been a phenomenal president, he’s lived up to so many of the promises that he’s made," Simmons told his fellow CNN "State of the Union" panelists.

"There is one promise left that he can fulfill: Being a transitional figure."

Apart from the fact that no one with an ounce of intelligence will remember Biden as "a phenomenal president," because he hasn’t fulfilled a single promise, his "transitional figure" statement was enough to intrigue both the viewers and his fellow panelists.

"He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris the president of the United States. He could absolve her from having to oversee the January 6 transition of her own defeat," he said with a straight face.

So, the party that’s always yammering about "protecting our democracy" wants the person who ran as the Democratic presidential nominee without having won a single primary, to be installed as president after resoundingly losing the general election.

Did it occur to him that Biden is already a "transitional figure"?

On Jan. 20, his administration will transition to that of President-elect Donald Trump.

"It would dominate the news at a point where Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and doing things in the public we want to see. This is the moment for us to change the perspective of how Democrats operate," Simmons added.

Substack writer Amy Curtis may have summed it up best on Twitchy when she remarked, "The Left are not coping well with this election loss. AT ALL."

Also on Sunday Senate Majority Leader (soon to be minority leader) Chuck Schumer announced that he will not invite Republican Senator-elect Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania to this week’s Senate orientation.

The New York Democrat said that he made this decision because McCormick’s Democrat rival, Sen. Bob Casey, hasn’t conceded the election.

"With over 100,000 ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania, the race has not been decided," a Schumer spokesperson told the Washington Examiner in a statement.

"As is custom, we will invite the winner once the votes are counted."

However, The Associated Press called the election for McCormick on Thursday, despite the outstanding votes, noting that McCormick was leading Casey by more than 30,000 votes, with approximately 91,000 left to be counted.

Unfortunately for three-term Senator Casey, those 91,000 outstanding votes "were not enough in areas supporting Casey for him to make up the difference," The AP concluded.

Senate Republicans expressed outrage on social media over Schumer’s decision, beginning with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who has thrown his hat in the ring to become the next Senate majority leader.

"Dave McCormick is the senator-elect & @SenSchumer’s move to not allow him to participate in orientation this week is disgusting," he said, and added that he has a personal interest in this issue.

"They did the same thing to me after I beat a Democrat in 2018. We have to fight this!"

Sen. Scott concluded, "AP called it. Dave won, Casey must concede NOW."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wondered who the election denier is now.

"Schumer is not allowing @DaveMcCormickPA to participate in Senate orientation this week because Casey refuses to concede the race," he said.

"What happened to all the demands that our leaders accept the outcome of the elections?"

Concluded Curtis on Twitchy, "This is what an ACTUAL threat to democracy looks like, in case our friends on the Left forgot."

She added, "With an assist from Chuck Schumer, it sure seems like the Democrats are out to thwart the will of Pennsylvania voters."

Casey’s loss and Schumer’s refusal to invite McCormick to orientation may best be described in a paraphrase of the last stanza of the 1888 Ernest Lawrence Thayer poem, "Casey at the Bat."

"Oh, somewhere in this favoured land the sun is shining bright;

The band is playing somewhere, and somewhere hearts are light;

And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout,

But there is no joy in [Schumer] — mighty Casey has struck out."

Well, make that the former "mighty Casey."

All this fuss could be avoided if Democrats could just accept reality.

Kamala Harris isn’t president-elect, and Bob Casey isn’t senator elect.

Wishing and bullheadedness doesn’t make it so.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.