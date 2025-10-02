FEMA Stops Release of Key Grants

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency has stopped the release of emergency preparedness grants to states until they prove their populations, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a notice by the agency.

The agency contends that states may be getting inflated payments because most of the money is distributed proportionately based on state population, CNN reported.

The funds — called Emergency Management Performance Grants — totaled more than $300 million last year and help local communities prepare for disasters, CNN said.

FEMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.